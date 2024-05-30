Team India kickstart their 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Ireland, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5, as Rohit Sharma aims to win his first ICC trophy as captain.

India take on Pakistan in their second group game on June 9. The men in blue have a 5-1 record over their arch rivals in the T20 World Cup. Increased security has been deployed ahead of the high-octane clash.

India play hosts USA on June 12, while they change venue to Florida to face Canada on June 15.

The team will warm up for the tournament against Bangladesh on June 1.

All of India's group games will start at 8:00 PM IST.

India need to finish in the top two of Group A to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Virat Kohli will be looking to extend some astonishing records this time around. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star is the all-time highest runscorer at T20 World Cups (1141 runs). He also boasts an average of 308 against Pakistan.

Captain Rohit Sharma ranks fourth in the most runs tally (963 runs), and could easily leapfrog his way up to second.

On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja has 21 T20 World Cup wickets to his name, while Jasprit Bumrah (11) and Arshdeep Singh (10) also have double-digit tallies.

The entire T20 World Cup will be broadcasted in India on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

Full India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

India's Group: Group A: Pakistan, USA, Ireland, Canada

List of India matches:

1. June 1: Vs Bangladesh, New York, 8 PM IST (Warm-up)

2. June 5: Vs Ireland, New York, 8 PM IST (Group game)

3. June 9: Vs Pakistan, New York, 8 PM IST (Group game)

4. June 12: Vs USA, New York, 8 PM IST (Group game)

5. June 15: Vs Canada, Florida, 8 PM IST (Group game)