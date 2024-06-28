The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, has South Africa taking on India. The match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29 at 08:00 PM IST.

SA vs IND (South Africa vs India), Final - Match Information

Match: South Africa vs India, Final

Date: June 29, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

SA vs IND, Final Preview

In the last match played by South Africa, they beat Afghanistan by nine wickets. The top fantasy player for South Africa was Tabraiz Shamsi who scored 107 fantasy points.

In India's last match in this tournament, they beat England by 68 runs. The top fantasy player for India was Kuldeep Yadav who scored 123 fantasy points.

SA vs IND, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 156 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 82%. Winds at 9.55 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is also expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. Moderate rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

SA vs IND, Head-to-Head

The two teams last played against each other in 2023 during the third T20I of the Bilateral series in South Africa, where Keshav Maharaj scored the highest fantasy points for South Africa with 65 points while Kuldeep Yadav topped the fantasy points leaderboard for India with 187 points.

In the 26 matches played between these two teams, the batters of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

SA vs IND, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. He bowls left-arm medium-fast and in the last five matches, Arshdeep has taken 12 wickets.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya can be a safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. The right-handed batter has scored 132 runs in the recent five matches and has picked up three wickets with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of eight. Bumrah bowls right-arm fast and in the recent five matches, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 10.8.

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Rishabh Pant has an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The explosive southpaw has smashed 171 runs in the recent seven matches at an average of 28.50.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel is an all-rounder and a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. The left-handed batter has scored 45 runs in the recent four innings and has also taken eight wickets in the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The slow left-arm chinaman bowler has taken 10 wickets in the recent four matches at an average of 10.9.

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Tabraiz Shamsi is a spin bowler with an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.4 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a punt pick in your team. The slow left-arm chinaman bowler has taken 11 wickets in the recent four matches at an average of 9.3.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.6 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The top-order batter has amassed 204 runs in the recent eight matches at a strike rate of 143.66.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav is a middle-order batter with an average of 41 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The hard-hitter has scored 196 runs in the recent seven matches at a strike rate of 137.06.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen is a fast bowling all-rounder with an average of 37 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.1 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The left-arm pacer has picked up six wickets in the tournament while scoring 30 runs in the recent five innings with the bat.

SA vs IND, Squads

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Ottniel Baartman, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger (travelling reserve) and Lungi Ngidi (travelling reserve).

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (travelling reserve), Rinku Singh (travelling reserve), Khaleel Ahmed (travelling reserve) and Avesh Khan (travelling reserve).

SA vs IND Possible Playing XI

India (IND) Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa (SA) Possible Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

SA vs IND, Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant and Quinton de Kock

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Marco Jansen

