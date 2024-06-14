India entered the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a comfortable victory against USA in their previous Group A match on Wednesday in New York. Opting to bowl first, Team India had a memorable outing as they restricted the co-hosts to 110/8 in 20 overs. Pacer Arshdeep Singh was the main architect of India's performance as he scalped four wickets. later, Rohit Sharma and co went across the line in 18.2 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and Shivam Dube (31*) stitching an unbeaten 72-run partnership.

Apart from playing a match-winning knock for India, Surya also won many hearts with his post-match gesture towards USA stand-in skipper Aaron Jones.

After the match ended, Jones, who was leading the team in the absence of their regular skipper Monank Patel, was visibly disappointed as USA failed to make three wins in a row.

However, Surya came and hugged Jones and consoled him. The USA batter also appreciated his gesture and shook hands with him.

Despite being on the losing side, Jones was pleased with his side's bowling effort as they made India work really hard for every run.

"10-15 runs short. If we got 130 then it would have been a tough total, that's how it goes sometimes. The boys were very disciplined, really proud of the bowling unit," said Jones during the post-match presentation.

Jones mentioned that it is time to restructure and said they will hold a few meetings before taking on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Friday.

"Feels good, this is what we wanted for USA cricket, enjoying it. We will recalibrate now, have a few meetings and come back strong," he added.

The 29-year-old batter said the pitch in New York was a bit tricky and more suited for seam bowling. He also provided a huge update on the captain Monank Patel.

"The wicket was a bit tricky, more suited for seam bowling. That's why no spin. Mostly he (Monank Patel) should be fit for the last game, just got a slight niggle," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)