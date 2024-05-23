The India vs Pakistan rivalry sometimes spills off the field as well. Apart from the on-field intensity, the poking and mischiefs continue off the field too. Who can forget the exchanges between Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar, or for that matter Harbhajan Singh. Now, during the IPL, another Pakistn great Shahid Afridi was at the aim of a former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, While doing commentary during the IPL 2024, Rain was asked if he would come back from his retirement.

"Suresh Raina hu, Shahid Afridi nahi," Raina, who last played for India in 2018, said in the reply as the fellow commentators burst out laughing. He retired in 2020.

Shahid Afridi after announcing retirement from the Pakistan team, made a U-turn and it made a lot of noise.

Shahid Afridi be like pta nhi aise dangerous situation mein khud hi kyun aage aa jata hun . Suresh Raina owned Pakistani #iplcricket pic.twitter.com/YUbAOjAIfW — (@abhi7781_) May 21, 2024

Meanwhile, with the T20 World Cup on the brink of commencement, Pakistan are eying to secure the services of West Indies icon Viv Richards as team mentor for the marquee event. The World Cup is ten days away from beginning in the USA and the West Indies. The event will be historic as 20 teams will participate in the tournament for the first time since its inception. Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan are looking to rope in Richards as the team mentor according to Geo News sources.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is holding a conversation with the former West Indies batting maestro.

The former West Indies star boasts vast experience as well as the knowledge of playing the Caribbean.

It is also believed that PCB's decision to bring in Richards is inspired by the 72-year-old's impact in the Pakistan Super League. Richards serves as a mentor for the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.

However, PCB face a major challenge in bringing in Richards due to his existing media commitments for the event.

Pakistan have completely revamped their white-ball set-up since the departure of former director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez earlier this year.

Last month, former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten was announced as the head coach for the limited overs cricket.

It was under his reign, that Pakistan's arch-rival India lifted the 2011 World Cup trophy on their home soil and ended their 28 years of wait. India also became the number-one team in the ICC Test rankings during his stint.

Kirsten recently arrived in Leeds and linked up with the 'Men in Green' ahead of their four-match T20I series against England.

The 56-year-old will look to inspire the Pakistan team to the World Cup glory. Their upcoming four-match series against England will help them prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

With ANI inputs