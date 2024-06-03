Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: 2014 T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka will begin their tournament against South Africa in the first Group D game. Despite losing 3-0 to the West Indies right before the tournament, South Africa are still expected to perform well. They have an explosive side on paper, headlined by the likes of Heinrich Klaasen. The odds are also massively tilted in their favour, as they boast a 3-1 record against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup matches. Sri Lanka have been in mixed form in the warm-ups, but their bowling attack comprising Chennai Super Kings duo Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana, as well as captain Wanindu Hasaranga, will make them a threat.

When will the Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 3 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)