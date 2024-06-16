Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands may be out of the 2024 T20 World Cup even before their match against Sri Lanka ends, if Bangladesh beat Nepal. However, the Dutch need to beat Sri Lanka by a healthy scoreline to keep any hopes of qualifying to the Super 8 stage alive. The game also offers Sri Lanka a chance to get their first win, in what has been a hugely disappointing tournament for the 2014 champions. They would likely finish bottom of their group if they fail to win. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)