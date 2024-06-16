Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024: Must-Win Game For Netherlands
T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NED LIVE Score: Sri Lanka will be playing for their first victory of the tournament.
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for Netherlands© X (Twitter)
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands may be out of the 2024 T20 World Cup even before their match against Sri Lanka ends, if Bangladesh beat Nepal. However, the Dutch need to beat Sri Lanka by a healthy scoreline to keep any hopes of qualifying to the Super 8 stage alive. The game also offers Sri Lanka a chance to get their first win, in what has been a hugely disappointing tournament for the 2014 champions. They would likely finish bottom of their group if they fail to win. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Match 38 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is poised to feature between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The Sri Lankan team, despite being eliminated from the tournament, is set to compete in this fixture with the sole intent of upholding their pride on this global stage. Conversely, the Netherlands team finds themselves teetering on the verge of elimination following back-to-back defeats. Their path to the Super 8 stage hinges heavily on securing a substantial victory against Sri Lanka while relying on favorable outcomes from other matches. The Netherlands suffered a disappointing loss to Bangladesh despite being in a good position during the chase. Their chances now of making it into Super 8 are very low. Sybrand Engelbrecht, Max O'Dowd, and Vikramjit Singh have been key batsmen, while Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, and Paul van Meekeren have been standout bowlers for the team. They will look to bring their A game and try to win big. Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup stems from a lackluster performance by their batters, with Pathum Nissanka and Angelo Mathews being the only notable contributors so far. The team still eagerly waits for a strong showing from Kusal Mendis. On the bowling front, captain Wanindu Hasaranga has been impressive with 4 wickets, while Nuwan Thushara's standout performance against Bangladesh showcased his potential. Sri Lanka will hope for an improved batting display and impactful bowling spells and look to end their campaign with their heads held high.