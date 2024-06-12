T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NEP LIVE Score: Nepal would look to potentially cause an upset against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup match in Florida. While this will be Nepal's second match after a week's break, Sri Lanka face a do or die situation after losing their first two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively. However, the forecast for rain in Florida will not let the 2014 champions breathe easy as a point on Wednesday might make their final game of the group against Netherlands all but irrelevant. (Live Scorecard | T20 World Cup Points Table)

