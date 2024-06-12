Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NEP LIVE Score: Nepal would look to potentially cause an upset against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup match in Florida. While this will be Nepal's second match after a week's break, Sri Lanka face a do or die situation after losing their first two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively. However, the forecast for rain in Florida will not let the 2014 champions breathe easy as a point on Wednesday might make their final game of the group against Netherlands all but irrelevant. (Live Scorecard | T20 World Cup Points Table)
Group D in the T20 World Cup may have been perceived as less competitive on paper, but the matches have shown a different story. South Africa, the favorites to top the group, have managed to secure three wins but have faced challenges in each game. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has struggled with two losses and zero points alongside Nepal. The Netherlands sits in the middle, with only two points separating Bangladesh in second place and Sri Lanka in fifth. Despite the standings, there is still ample opportunity for teams to secure their positions in the group, making for an exciting competition ahead. Sri Lanka's performance in the T20 World Cup has been inconsistent, with some good and some poor moments. Despite a close match against Bangladesh where they almost secured a win, they suffered losses in both of their matches so far in the tournament. Batting first, they scored 124/9 with Pathum Nissanka scoring 47 runs from 28 balls. However, they fell short in defending the total, missing out on a victory by just two wickets despite early breakthroughs against Bangladesh. Nepal has yet to earn any points in the T20 World Cup but have only lost one match. They will face Sri Lanka next and may be in a stronger position as they need more contributions from their top and middle order, especially after captain Rohit Paudel being the only player to score above 11 runs in the last match. In terms of bowling, only a few players managed to take wickets in the defeat against the Netherlands. Nepal will need improved performances from all players if they need to make a strong statement in this T20 World Cup.