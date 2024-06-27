T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1 LIVE Updates: The 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 is here! It's South Africa vs Afghanistan! After a history-making effort in the Super 8, Afghanistan have proved that they are no longer the minnows of world cricket. On the other hand are South Africa, desperate to shed the 'chokers' tag and move into the final. South Africa have been one of the most consistent sides qualifying from the tougher group in Super 8. On the other hand, Afghanistan have defeated the likes of Australia and New Zealand on their way to the last four. (LIVE SCORECARD)

