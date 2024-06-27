Story ProgressBack to home
SA vs Afg Semi Final 1 LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Take On South Africa In Battle For Final Spot
Semi Final 1, T20 World Cup 2024 SA vs AFG LIVE Score: It's the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 with Afghanistan taking on South Africa
South Africa vs Afghanistan Semi Final 1, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1 LIVE Updates: The 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 is here! It's South Africa vs Afghanistan! After a history-making effort in the Super 8, Afghanistan have proved that they are no longer the minnows of world cricket. On the other hand are South Africa, desperate to shed the 'chokers' tag and move into the final. South Africa have been one of the most consistent sides qualifying from the tougher group in Super 8. On the other hand, Afghanistan have defeated the likes of Australia and New Zealand on their way to the last four. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Semi Final 1, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score straight from Trinidad
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Updates
Then there were four, they say. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup has reached its fevered crescendo, with four formidable teams emerging from the fray. As the dust settles on the group stages and the Super 8s, these four formidable sides have bettered the others and prepare to battle in the semifinals, each dreaming of etching their name in cricketing lore. Four titans emerge, India, South Africa, England, and in a historic first, Afghanistan. The first semifinal pits two formidable forces against each other, both having showcased exceptional cricket throughout the tournament. On one side stands the indomitable and undefeated South Africa, and on the other, the fearless Afghanistan, a team that has shattered expectations and played with unbridled courage across all facets of the game and proved they aren't any walkovers. Their fearless brand of cricket has dismantled preconceptions and toppled the probable favorites. The iconic Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will serve as the grand arena for this high-stakes clash. Named after one of cricket's greats, this venue is poised to witness a spectacle that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Afghanistan's journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of legendary, crowned by their recent victory over Bangladesh, a stunning heist that defied all expectations. With their tournament life hanging by a thread, the Afghan men showcased unparalleled grit and determination. It was a low-scoring thriller that turned out to be a rainy affair, but eventually, this team scraped through in the end. As Afghanistan ascends to the next level of competition, their batting lineup faces an intensified challenge. While consistency has been their forte, the stakes now demand an elevated sense of responsibility from each willow-wielder. The onus falls heavily on Rahmanullah Gurbaz to maintain his scintillating form and continue his run-scoring spree. However, Gurbaz's participation is unconfirmed as of now due to an injury on his left knee against Bangladesh. The opening duo of Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have together scored more runs than any other opening pair in this World Cup, with a pleasing average backed by three centurion opening stands as well, which is the most in this tournament. Cherry on top, they are first and third, respectively, in the chart of leading run scorers. But, the supporting cast must step also up to the plate, including Gulbadin Naib, and Azmatullah Omarzai with the bat. Their middle order has been kind of on and off and the veteran Mohammad Nabi would need to shoulder the top three to post a good total on the board. Rashid Khan has provided those clutch heroic finishes towards the backend and nothing less would be expected from him with the bat. It's with the ball, however, that Afghanistan truly sparkles. The lethal combination of Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi has been the cornerstone of their success, with Naveen's spell against Bangladesh already etched in cricketing lore. Add to this the crafty spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan himself, and Afghanistan presents a well-rounded, formidable threat. Yet, standing in their path is the juggernaut of South African cricket. The Proteas, undefeated thus far, boast a lineup brimming with confidence and immense firepower in the armory. Quinton de Kock has finally found his form and is batting aggressively. The team seeks Reeza Hendricks to forge stronger starts with him, while captain Aiden Markram aims to shrug off his lean patch as well. The middle order, powered by the explosive trio of David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, and Tristan Stubbs, has been the team's beating heart. South Africa's bowling attack, true to their 'Proteas' moniker, has been nothing short of venomous. Spearheaded by the raw pace of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, and complemented by the guile of spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, they present a multi-faceted challenge to even the most accomplished batters. Despite their unbeaten run, South Africa has navigated through several nail-biting encounters, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure. While they hold a slight edge over Afghanistan in past matchups, history takes a backseat in knockout cricket. The outcome will hinge on which side rises to the occasion and delivers when it matters most, making this contest an unpredictable and evenly poised one. It's knockout time, and the winner will secure their spot in the final showdown, punching their tickets to Barbados for June 29th. Will the mighty Proteas make it to their first-ever T20 World Cup Final and put all those stereotypes to bed, or will the Afghans deliver another dominating performance? Only time will tell. Who do you think will steal the spotlight in the first semifinal?