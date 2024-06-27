South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast: Afghanistan take on South Africa on Thursday at Port of Spain, Trinidad with a place in the T20 World Cup 2024 up for grabs. While Afghanistan will make their first appearance at the semi-final of a major ICC event, South Africa have played semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2009 and 2014, respectively. It will be a chance for both teams to create history as a first-ever final in any Cricket World Cup across both white-ball formats is within touching distance. While South Africa have been unbeaten so far, Afghanistan's only blip came against the West Indies in the group stage.

Their dream run has been buoyed by wins over New Zealand and Australia, and Afghanistan side will fancy themselves for causing another upset, this time against perfect Proteas.

Notably, Afghanistan and South Africa have only played against each other twice at T20 World Cups. The Proteas recorded comfortable wins on both occasions in 2010 and 2016.

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match be played?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will be played on Thursday, June 27.

Where will the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match be played?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time will the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match start?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will start at 6 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar (Free for mobile users).

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)