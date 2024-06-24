South Africa registered a brilliant performance with the ball against West Indies in their last Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (IST). Opting to bowl first, The Proteas restricted the two-time champions to 135/8 in 20 overs, despite Roston Chase smashing a half-century. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the star bowler for South Africa as he scalped three wickets. Despite putting up a good show, the innings also turned out to be a bit horrific for the Proteas as they almost dealt with an injury blow

During the 8th over of West Indies' innings, Kyle Mayers smashed a powerful straight shot. Pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was positioned at the long-on, ran to stop the shot. However, pacer Marco Jansen, who was placed at the long-off, also ran towards the ball.

As the ball reached the boundary, both the players jumped and ended up colliding with each other. Resulting which, the shot went for a six while both the players were down on the ground, writhing in pain. While Rabada seemed to be a bit alright, medical help was called-in for Jansen.

Later, South Africa took a sigh of relief as both the players were declared fit and were back on their feat.

Talking about the match, Roston Chase, dropped on 11 by Anrich Nortje, top scored with 52 off 42 balls, clearing the ropes twice and hitting three fours.

His partnership of 81 for the third wicket with Kyle Mayers, who made 35 off 34 balls, helped rescue the hosts after they fell to 5-2 in the second over.

Once Shamsi removed Mayers, in for Johnson Charles, to a sliced catch at deep cover, a steady stream of wickets enabled South Africa to restrict the West Indies total.

With the score 117-6, Nortje made amends for his earlier error with a direct hit to run out the dangerous Andre Russell who had hit two sixes in his 15 off nine balls.

The winners will join England as qualifiers from Super Eight Group 2 in the semi-finals.

(With AFP Inputs)