Former Pakistan cricket team chief selector Mohammad Wasim accused Imad Wasim of hiding a knee injury after the Babar Azam-led side slumped to a loss against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. Imad missed the first group stage match against United States due to a rib injury but Wasim said on a Pakistan channel that he was 'faking it' and he has struggled with the knee injury for the last five years. Wasim went on to say that Imad has mislead the spectators with his false narrative before adding that it was one of the reasons why he was dropped from the side during Wasim's tenure.

"There have been reports of a rib injury. However, he (Imad) has a knee injury and he has been hiding it for the last few years. He was bowling in the nets and it was just a fake news that was circulated. We speak so much about Azam Khan's fitness but for the last five years, he has been suffering from the same problem. He was dropped from the side because of that exact reason and even I dropped Imad during my tenure so that he could work on his off-field issues and improve his fitness," he said.

Wasim also revealed that as many as four coaches have pointed out a group of Pakistan players as 'cancer' to the team and said that with them in the side, it was be difficult for them to win anything.

"Some players are Cancer in Pakistan Cricket Team!" - Ex-ChiefSelector Mohammad Wasim bashes Imad Wasim! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0XwCLCV5E4 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 10, 2024

"I will not take names here but I can tell you that as many as four coaches believes that there is a group of players who are like 'cancer' to the team. If they are in the team, this side cannot win. I tried to get rid of them but the team management once again have decided to bring them back," he added.