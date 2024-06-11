Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was blasted on social media by fans, after he was seen enjoying a video of his own batting after Pakistan's loss to the USA in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. Afridi had played a great cameo of 23 in 16 balls, including hitting two sixes, to take Pakistan to a total of 159 in 20 overs. However, a video of him - recorded on the TikTok application - went viral, where he is seen smiling at a video of his batting.

The video was seemingly recorded by someone close to Shaheen Afridi, as he's seen enjoying the clip in a casual manner.

Afridi caught flak for the video, with some fans pointing out that he had failed to take a wicket during the USA run chase.

What a shameless behaviour lol how can you watch a match in which you took zero wickets (your main role) and then make a tiktok about it pic.twitter.com/bGWSV8z7T6 — yang goi (@GongR1ght) June 8, 2024

"Shameless behaviour... how can you watch a match in which you took zero wickets (your main role) and then make a tiktok about it," said one angry fan.

Pakistan suffered defeat to USA after the match went to the Super Over. Afridi wasn't handed the ball for the Super Over. Instead, the returning Mohammad Amir bowled it, but conceded 18.

Afridi conceded 33 runs in his 4 overs.

The defeat to USA has left Pakistan in a precarious position in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup. USA are now on top of the group with two wins in as many games, thereby increasing the pressure on Pakistan ahead of their blockbuster game against arch rivals India.

To add to Pakistan's pressure, they play against India at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York, a stadium where India has already played twice and gotten used to the pitch conditions.

However, Pakistan's pace attack, comprising Afridi, Amir, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, are likely to found more assistance in the New York track.