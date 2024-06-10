Former Pakistan cricket team star Kamran Akmal has come under a lot of criticism for making a distasteful remark on India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. During the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Akmal was part of the ARY News cricket panel who were discussing the game. With 18 runs to win, Arshdeep was given the responsibility to bowl the final over of the match and he kept his calm to guide India to a six-run victory. However, Akmal courted controversy by making a comment about Arshdeep's religion.

"Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12)," he remarked. "Kisi Sikh ko nahi dena chahiye 12 baje over (No Sikh should be given the over at 12 midnight," another guest joined in prompting laughter from the former Pakistan cricketer.

The comment was criticised heavily by social media users who called out Akmal for his 'racist' remark and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to post a powerful message.

"Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you…Have some Gratitude," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Coming to the match, India rode an explosive knock from Rishabh Pant and disciplined bowling performance from the fast bowlers to beat Pakistan in a thrilling encounter.