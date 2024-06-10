Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh On Fire, SA Lose De Kock Too
SA vs BAN T20 WC LIVE Scorecard: South Africa opted to bat first against Bangladesh in their Group D match of the ongoing T20 World Cup
SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: South Africa are off to a horrendous start against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup Group D match in New York on Monday. The side is two down. South Africa, who are leading the group, are fielding an unchanged side.Bangladesh have made one change with Jaker Ali coming in for Soumya Sarkar. Both teams will have their task cut out as they will have to navigate the unpredictable surface at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. South Africa laboured to victory against the Netherlands on Saturday while Bangladesh began their campaign with a win over rivals Sri Lanka which will boost their morale. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: South Africa vs Bangladesh | SA vs BAN Live
Match 21, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 10, 2024
Play In Progress
SA
19/2 (3.0)
BAN
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.33
Batsman
Aiden Markram
0 (3)
Tristan Stubbs
0* (3)
Bowler
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
12/2 (2)
Taskin Ahmed
7/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup, Live Updates
No run.
What an over, just a wide and the big wicket off it as well. Good length again but much straighter this time, Tristan Stubbs clips it straight to the man at square leg.
On a hard length now and in the channel outside off stump, Tristan Stubbs hops back and plays it late with soft hands and down towards backward point.
Right on the money! Good length on off stump, Tristan Stubbs covers the line well and blocks it with the full face of the bat.
Tristan Stubbs is promoted up the order for South Africa.
OUT! BOWLED'EM! Tanzim Hasan Sakib is running in celebration and why not! This is smart bowling from Tanzim as he goes a bit wider on the crease and brings the line much closer to the off stump. This is banged on a hard length around off and the ball just angles back in sharply, stays a touch low as well. Quinton de Kock looks to just bend his back and plays the pick-up pull short but is completely undone. The ball sneaks under the willow and hits the top of off stump.
WIDE! Banged in well short and pushed well outside the off stump as well. Wide called.
Good change up now! Brings out the slower ball, bowling it on a tad fuller length in the channel, Quinton de Kock looks to punch it away but is beaten by the lack of pace.
Good carry through! Bustling in from around the stumps, bowls this one on a hard length outside off and angles it in a bit. The ball gathers pace off the deck and beats Quinton de Kock who was looking to cut.
Much fuller and on middle and off, Aiden Markram plays the off drive on the up but hits it straight to mid off.
Oh, a tidy leave but a risky one as well. Hard length angled into the off stump and just nipping away off the deck, Aiden Markram shoulders arms at it.
Back to over the wicket for the right-hander and pitches this one right at the stumps at 142.3 clicks, Aiden Markram stays watchful and blocks it to mid off.
Switches to around the wicket and bowls it back of a length around off stump, Quinton de Kock lets the ball come on and just guides it down to third man for a single.
SIX! Smashed away by Quinton de Kock again! Taskin Ahmed bangs it in on a hard length and bowls it over middle and leg. De Kock picks up the length early, gets inside the line and slogs it away well over deep backward square leg for another big maximum.
Nice and full to begin with, around off stump, Quinton de Kock gets a bit forward and just plays it on the up to mid off.
Aiden Markram is the new man in. Also, Taskin Ahmed to share the new ball.
OUT! LBW! Tanzim Hasan Sakib with a fine comeback and he finishes the first over with a big wicket. Tanzim bowls this one on a fuller length around middle stump and gets it to straighten off the deck. Reeza Hendricks stays back in his crease and looks to just block it off with a striaght bat but is beaten past the outside edge. The ball hits him on the back leg, pretty adjacent to the stumps and the umpire's finger goes up as well. Hendricks departs for a golden duck and South Africa are 11/1 after the first over.
On a hard length and over the stumps, Quinton de Kock tucks it away neatly through the mid-wicket region and picks up an easy single.
Much better! A bit fuller and around the off stump, Quinton de Kock just punches it away sweetly onto the off side.
FOUR! Oh, Quinton de Kock has come out with aggressive intent. Overcompensates with the short ball, bowling it around off, de Kock just shuffles across a touch and smashes the ball in front of square on the leg side for a boundary now.