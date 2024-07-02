A heartfelt gesture of Rohit Sharma towards a super fan a day after India's T20 World Cup triumph has won hearts on internet. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, a die-hard dan of Indian cricket team, got an opportunity to lay his hands over the T20 World Cup trophy won by India in Barbados. It was Rohit, who provided the fan the chance to touch the coveted trophy that India won after a gap of 17 years. The pictures went viral on social media with the several fans on praising Rohit's humility on social media.

"Respect," wrote a fan while reacting to the picture.

"Rohit winning hearts of million fans," wrote another user. "A down-to-earth leader's humble act, showcasing gratitude and kindness, inspiring millions," was also among the comments.

India edged past South Africa by 7 runs in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday to clinch an ICC title after 11 years. After the historic win, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their T20I retirement.

Defending 176/7, India's dream of ending their ICC title drought seemed all but over with South Africa needing run-a-ball 30 to win, with set batters Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller at the crease. The Rohit Sharma-led side needed something magical to turn the tide and the team actually produced one!

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a four-run over before Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen in what was another four-run over from India.

Then, Bumrah conceded only two runs in the 18th over and removed Marco Jansen. Arshdeep Singh followed it up with a four-run penultimate over. Hardik Pandya was handed the task to bowl the final over and he got the wicket of Miller on the very first ball, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's sensational catch at long-off. India held their nerves well and eventually won the game with a narrow margin.

Earlier, Virat Kohli anchored the Indian innings with a gritty knock as the team posted a total of 176 for 7 - the highest total by any team in the final of a men's T20 World Cup. India were reduced to 34 for 3 in 4.3 overs but a crucial 72-run stand between Kohli and Axar Patel bailed the team out of trouble. Axar fell for 47 off 31 while Kohli smashed 76 off 59.