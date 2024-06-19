Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian who made the cut in a 2024 T20 World Cup 'Team of the Tournament' made by England greats Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain. The team, which has been made on the premise of the group stage of the T20 World Cup, saw the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh be left out, despite stellar performances. The English duo - who are now reputed commentators - analysed and explained their choices on Sky Sports Cricket.

Virat Kohli - the all-time highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history - will be hoping to make the Team of the Tournament at a later stage, having scored just five runs so far.

"We had Bumrah, obviously. He had to be in," quipped Nasser Hussain. Bumrah has picked up five wickets in India's first three games, including two Player of the Match awards, against Ireland and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Atherton and Hussain showed a lot of love for some of the unsung heroes of the tournament. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scotland's Brandon McMullen and USA's Aaron Jones all made their XI.

After winning IPL 2024, Gurbaz has been exceptional, scoring 167 runs in four innings at a striker rate of more than 150. McMullen has scored at an even faster rate, boasting a strike rate of 170.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis was the only all-rounder picked by Atherton and Hussain. Stoinis is the third top run-scorer of the 2024 T20 World Cup so far, at a phenomenal strike rate of 190. Incredibly, he has also picked six wickets in four games, with an economy of just 5.77.

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup gets underway on Wednesday, June 19, as hosts USA face South Africa in Group II.

Atherton and Hussain's 'Team of the Tournament So Far':

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Travis Head, Brandon McMullen, Aaron Jones, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Fazalhaq Farooqi.