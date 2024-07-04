Team India received a rousing welcome on their arrival in New Delhi on Thursday morning. After the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Rohit Sharma and co finally reached India through a special charted flight, arranged by the BCCI. Upon their arrival, fans gathered in large numbers, holding placards to welcome the World champions. The fans fought against rainy weather of Delhi and reached early morning to get glimpse of their favourite players. After landing at the Delhi airport, the players, their families and the staff members boarded the team bus and headed to ITC Maurya hotel

Especially crafted cake, and tri-colour welcome drinks were organised by the hotel staff to welcome the Indian players. However, another thing which grabbed everyone's attention was the arrangement of dhol.

Hearing the beats of dhol, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma could not hide their excitement and shook their legs with the dancers.

Captain Rohit Sharma dance after arriving in delhi.



Team India arrived in Delhi with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.#DelhiAirport#T20WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam #RohitSharma𓃵 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/DwRmIDqPIz — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) July 4, 2024

The entire crowd went berserk seeing their star players dancing and celebrating India's victory at an ICC event, after a hiatus of 11 years.

"We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," a fan, who claimed to have been waiting since 4:30am in the morning said, referring to India's last World Cup triumph which came back in 2011.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other members of the team had been stuck in Barbados (the venue of the final) since Monday, as airports had been shut due to Hurricane Beryl hitting the Caribbean city. However, after a special flight was arranged for Team India, they were able to land in the early hours of Thursday morning. The players are now scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before embarking on an open-top bus parade in Mumbai.

India's return flight had a special call sign assigned by Air India: AIC24WC, standing for Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

The team is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, at around 11 am, in the national capital.

From there, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a special ceremony has been organised to celebrate the T20 World Cup triumph. The players and staff will travel to Mumbai by 4 pm, after which they'll celebrate across the city on an open-top bus parade for the following two hours.

(With PTI Inputs)