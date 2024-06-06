As India cruised to an eight-wicket win over Ireland in their first 2024 T20 World Cup game, the big talking point after the game was the state of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Indian captain Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt, while Rishabh Pant also received multiple blows due to the uneven bounce of the pitch. The poor condition of the pitch left a bad taste in the mouths of experts and fans on the internet.

"I don't know what to expect from the pitch," said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony. "That's why we decided to bowl, to see how the pitch plays out," he added.

"Have to do something about the pitches. Can't imagine India vs Pakistan on this one,"

Have to do something about the pitches. Can't imagine India vs Pakistan on this one. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2024

Rohit's injury scare will remain a concern for Team India ahead of the blockbuster game against Pakistan on June 9.

Ireland were bowled out for a paltry total of 97. The Indian pacers thrived on the pitch, as Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh two each, and Mohammad Siraj one.

Former Indian cricketer and popular pundit Navjot Singh Sidhu cracked one of his typical witty one-liners.

"This New York pitch is a witch,"

Others such as Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer also expressed their displeasure regarding the pitch.

"For players to have to play on this sub standard surface in New York is unacceptable,"

Jaffer added some humour to get his point across.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "this New York pitch is a witch". pic.twitter.com/RsMN1lvEGd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 5, 2024

Trying to sell the game in the states is great .. love it .. but for players to have to play on this sub standard surface in New York is unacceptable .. You work so hard to make it to the WC then have to play on this .. #INDvIRE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2024

This is an excellent pitch in New York. Provided the idea was to get the American audience hooked on to Test cricket disguised as T20. #INDvIRE #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2024

"This is an excellent pitch in New York. Provided the idea was to get the American audience hooked on to Test cricket disguised as T20,"

Led by Rohit Sharma's 37-ball 52, India cruised to victory in just 12.2 overs, despite the tricky pitch conditions.