Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) trolled England pacer Jofra Archer after India beat the defending champions to reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led India hammered Jos Buttler and co by 68 runs in a rain-hit second semi-final at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Chasing 172, England were bowled out for a paltry total of 103, thanks to some disciplined bowling from the India bowlers. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah continued his rich vein of form with another brace.

England suffered 2 run outs of Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid in the semis. Referring to the same, RCB picked out an old tweet from Archer to troll the England pacer.

In 2013, Archer had a shared a post X (then Twitter), which read: "run out".

Archer had a decent game as he returned figures of 1/33, while also offering some resistance with the bat, scoring 21 off 15 balls before his dismissal.

He struck a couple of defiant sixes but Bumrah ended the match when he had the England paceman lbw for 21 with a low full toss.

India will now face South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados, with the match at the Kensington Oval a clash of the tournament's two unbeaten teams.

"We've been very calm," said Rohit, also the skipper when India suffered an agonising loss on home soil to Australia in last year's 50-over World Cup final.

"We understand the occasion of the final. It's important we stay composed, because that helps you make good decisions. We have been very steady, calm, and that has been the key for us.

"We'll try our best. All I can hope is to put in another good show come the final."

(With AFP Inputs)