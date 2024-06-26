The Indian cricket team 'settled score' of some sort as they defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash. The victory for Rohit Sharma's men was deemed by many a revenge for the defeat they faced in the ODI World Cup final against the Aussies, especially as the Super 8 result left Australia on the brink of exit. As Indian cricket fans cherished the much-needed win against Australia, that propelled Rohit's men to the semi-finals, Ravindr Jadeja's wife Rivaba shared a brilliant post in which she also paid tribute to the India captain.

Australia lost their second consecutive match of the campaign, having previously lost to Afghanistan in the Super 8s, as India rode on Rohit's 92 to secure a 24-run victory. Rivaba, taking to X (formerly Twitter), reflected what the win meant for her and all Indian fans.

"Scores Settled. In the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup, India has recorded a stunning victory against Australia. Congratulations to the team for this remarkable achievement! Rohit Sharma's explosive innings will be remembered for ages," she posted on X.

Rohit was named the Player of the Match for his explosive knock in the high-profile contest. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit gave insights into what India's approach is going to be in the semi-final against England.

"We don't want to do anything different, play the same way and understand what each person has to do. Play freely and not think too much on what's lying ahead. Not think about the opposition. We have been doing it consistently, just need to continue. (On playing England in semi) It will be a nice match, nothing changes for us as a team," he said on the last 4 contest.

Rohit also lauded India spinner Kuldeep Yadav who has been a revelation for the team of late.

"We know the strength he has, but we need to use him when necessary. In New York, there were seamer-friendly wickets. He had to miss out but we knew he had a big role to play out here," said Rohit.