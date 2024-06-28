India thrashed England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 and marched into the final after a hiatus of 10 long years. Asked to bat first, India posted a total of 171/7 in 20 overs, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scoring 57 and 47 runs respectively. Later, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel claimed their respective three-wicket hauls as India bundled out England for 103 and won the semi-final by 68 runs. India will be facing South Africa in the final on Saturday (IST).

During the semi-final match, former England skipper Michael Vaughan shared numerous predictions on X (formerly Twitter). On one of his posts, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin gave a hilarious reply, which left everyone in splits.

Seeing England's batting collapse, Vaughan wrote, "India thoroughly deserve to be in the final .. The best team in tournament so far .. Was always going to hard for England on this pitch .. India just so much better on lower slower spinning pitches."

India thoroughly deserve to be in the final .. The best team in tournament so far .. Was always going to hard for England on this pitch .. India just so much better on lower slower spinning pitches .. #T20IWorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

Hence, India won.https://t.co/0xGRGCQtu4 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 27, 2024

With this win, Rohit became the first Indian captain to lead the country in three ICC global finals in a space of 12 months -- 2023 World Test Championship, 2023 ODI World Cup and now the T20 World Cup.

The Indian skipper, who has always received flak for not scoring on big days, contributed an invaluable 57 off 39 balls on a track where the ball consistently kept low, as India posted 171 for 7 in 20 overs.

Credit should also be given to Suryakumar Yadav for his 47 off 36 balls and Hardik Pandya for his two mighty sixes in a 13-ball-23. Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Axar Patel (10) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, England lost five wickets at the halfway stage and never recovered to be all out for 103 in 16.4 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)