Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is winning over the hearts of fans all over again. Pandya's all-round game is hugely important for Team India's balance at the 2024 T20 World Cup. But performances aside, little moments on the field are also helping Hardik win back support. On Wednesday, during India's first T20 World Cup game against Ireland, Pandya was seen giving a hug to Virat Kohli, as the two shared smiles. Fans on the internet were quick to lap up the wholesome moment. After Arshdeep Singh dismissed Paul Stirling in the first ball of the third over, Pandya is seen going up to Kohli during the celebrations to give him a hug, before the two share smiles and laughter.

Moments later, the clip went viral on X, with fans celebrating the bond between the two India stalwarts.

Clutch gods king kohli and hitman hardik pandya bond in 2024 t20 wc

Kohli and hardik the purest bond in cricket after kohli and ABD.

Hardik Pandya has started the 2024 T20 World Cup in great form. Despite a disappointing IPL upon his return to the Mumbai Indians, Hardik slammed 40 off 23 balls in the warm-up game, before picking up three wickets in the game against Ireland.

On a pitch with uneven bounce in New York, Hardik's bowling form has given Team India the option to use a fourth seamer.

On Wednesday, Hardik and co. bundled out Ireland for just 97. Pacers dominated, as Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets each, while Mohammad Siraj got one.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant ensured that India cruised to victory in just 12.2 overs. The captain, in particular, looked in fine knick, scoring the 30th T20I half-century of his career.

Virat Kohli missed out on contributing big, but will be looking to make amends in the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9. Kohli boasts a phenomenal record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, having piled up 308 runs and being dismissed only once.