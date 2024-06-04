The Indian cricket team opens its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 05 but all eyes are already on the June 09 clash against Pakistan. The two teams don't play against each other in bilateral series, with ICC and ACC events being the only occasions where fans get to witness them face-off. As the anticipation for the June 09 clash builds, former India pacer S Sreesanth has urged the team's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah to 'finish' Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

In a chat on Star Sports, Sreesanth shared his views on India's pace-bowling attack, suggesting it should be Bumrah who opens the bowling for the team, especially against Pakistan.

"It will be worth seeing who is putting the new ball. If Arshdeep bowls the first over who made him struggle, We have seen their weakness before. When they start attacking, if they don't stop the runs, they will knock out a lot of bowlers. I think if we don't get the wickets in the powerplay, the match between Pakistan and India will be very tough. I think on 9th June, India needs to pick a wicket in the first over" said Sreesanth.

"I want Bumrah to come first and bowl the first over. We have heard who will take the new ball, but I think if you are watching Bumrah, please finish Rizwan and Babar first", he added.

India's pace bowling attack doesn't ooze the confidence that the cricketing fraternity was hoping for. Barring Bumrah, neither Mohammed Siraj nor Arshdeep Singh head into the T20 World Cup on the back of rich form

Siraj and Arshdeep had a poor IPL 2024 campaign with their respective franchises, and there remain doubts over their ability to complement Bumrah in the T20 World Cup.

The first couple of matches might help in highlighting where the Indian team stands from the bowling standpoint.