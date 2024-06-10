Pakistan will be up against Canada in Match 22 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 11 at 08:00 PM IST. Pakistan have played two matches in the tournament and lost both games while Canada have also played two matches, losing one and winning one. The two teams last played against each other in Match 2 of the Canada Cup Four Nation 20/20, 2008, where Pakistan won by 35 runs.

Pakistan faced a six-run defeat against India in their previous match. The top fantasy player for Pakistan was Naseem Shah who scored 115 fantasy points.

In their last match against Ireland, Canada won the match by 12 runs. The top fantasy player for Canada was Nicholas Kirton who scored 76 fantasy points.

PAK vs CAN (Pakistan vs Canada), Match 22 - Match Information

Match: Pakistan vs Canada, Match 22

Date: June 11, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

PAK vs CAN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at this venue in the last six matches is 109 runs. The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 83% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

Advertisement

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 19°C with 52% humidity. Winds at a speed of 0.76 m/s are expected. Cloud cover expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

PAK vs CAN, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Afridi can be a fruitful pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 67 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. He bowls left-arm fast and in the recent five matches, he has taken seven wickets.

Kaleem Sana (CAN)

Kaleem Sana is a left-arm medium-fast bowler with an average of 67 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and can be a differential pick in your team. In the last five T20 matches, Kaleem has taken 10 wickets.

Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam has an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, Babar has scored 200 runs.

Advertisement

Nicholas Kirton (CAN)

Nicholas Kirton is a top-order, left-handed batter with an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. In the recent five matches, Kirton has notched up 195 runs.

Dilon Heyliger (CAN)

Dilon Heyliger is an all-rounder with an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of seven and is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He is a right-arm medium bowler and in the last five matches, Heyliger has taken nine wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan is a wicket-keeper with an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last five matches, Rizwan has scored 119 runs.

Saad Bin Zafar (CAN)

Saad Bin Zafar can be a safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 45 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. Saad is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the previous five matches, he has taken six wickets.

Shadab Khan (PAK)

Shadab Khan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 41 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. He is a right-handed batter. In the last five matches, Shadab has scored 47 runs.

PAK vs CAN, Squads

Pakistan (PAK): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi and Abrar Ahmed.

Canada (CAN): Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva, Tajinder Singh (travelling reserve), Aaditya Varadharajan (travelling reserve), Ammar Khalid (travelling reserve), Jatinder Matharu (travelling reserve) and Parveen Kumar (travelling reserve).

PAK vs CAN, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Shreyas Movva and Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Nicholas Kirton, Imad Wasim and Aaron Johnson

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Saad Bin Zafar and Dilon Heyliger

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah

Captain: Nicholas Kirton

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan