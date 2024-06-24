The Afghanistan cricket team continued its magical resurgence in world cricket, beating the mighty Australians for the first time in their history to boost T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final hopes. Afghanistan's win over Australia turned out to be a big talking point on social media, with the cricket world lauding their rise. However, there remain those too who doubt the integrity of the Afghanistan team when it comes to playing against India over 'Indian Premier League contracts'. But, veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin isn't willing to come across such assumptions.

A journalist from Pakistan took to X (formerly Twitter), saying Pakistan can beat any team in the world, barring India, as they have to earn IPL contracts from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Afghanistan can beat any team in the world except India for obvious reasons. IPL contracts are very precious," the journalist posted.

In response, an annoyed Ashwin wrote to Elon Musk, the owner of X, saying he isn't welcoming such posts on his timeline.

"I can't tell u what to do @elonmusk but I should certainly have the right to decide who enters my house. My timeline my decision," he wrote.

I can't tell u what to do @elonmusk but I should certainly have the right to decide who enters my house.



My timeline my decision https://t.co/WsR95ToHSk — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 23, 2024

When someone suggested Ashwin to block such people, he said: "It's shouldn't be my duty to block a set of handles every day. I know who I want to follow."

It's shouldn't be my duty to block a set of handles every day.

I know who I want to follow. — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 23, 2024

Afghanistan have already beaten New Zealan and Australia this T20 World Cup. The Afghans next face Bangladesh in the Super 8s of the tournament, where a victory would further boost their hopes of making it to the last four.

However, Bangladesh also need India to beat Australia in their final match if they are to get direct progression. Afghanistan can also go through if their margin of victory against Bangladesh is a big one while Australia only beat India by a small margin.