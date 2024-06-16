Following Pakistan's earlier than expected exit from the T20 World Cup, reports have emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to take some strict actions against the players. While some reports have claimed that the board is set to sack 8-9 players from the current squad, others suggested that the cricketers face the risk of having their central contracts reviewed and their salaries potentially reduced. Even PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, after the loss the India, suggested that a "major surgery", added that board might have to "look beyond" the current players in the squad.

"It seemed initially that a minor surgery would suffice but following the extremely poor performance against India, it is clear that a major surgery is necessary," Naqvi said after Pakistan lost to India.

"Our performance is at its lowest. Improving the team's performance is our biggest challenge. It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA, and now, this loss isto India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now," he added.

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif refused to put the entire blame on the players, adding that the PCB is equally responsible for the debacle.

"250 million Pakistanis have the right to know which selector voted in favour of which player. PCB should reveal the minutes of last meeting of the selection committee," Latif retweeted a Pakistani journalist on X.

Latif suggested that all the PCB members need to be sacked, along with the governing body of the apex board.

"Before we shift blame to the players, first the PCB & its governing body needs to be sacked! They are the people responsible for selecting the players & management for this tour, and training them physically & mentally for the T20 WC! Heads must roll! But would they???" read another tweet that Latif reposted.

Last year, the then PCB chief Zaka Ashraf announced significant increase in player earnings, as well as a fixed share of revenue from the PCB's earnings from the ICC.

Naqvi also had announced before the World Cup in USA and West Indies that each player would get a bonus payment of USD 100,000 if they win the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)