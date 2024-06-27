India all-rounder Hardik Pandy truly seems to be nearing his best, producing some crucial performances for the team in the T20 World Cup 2024. The veteran star didn't have the best Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign with the Mumbai Indians and also struggled with fitness issues in the past. The recurrent injury concerns also limited Hardik's ability as a bowler, prompting many to question if he even deserves a spot in the team as a pure batter. But, Hardik seems to be hitting peak again for India in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia, the Surat-born cricketer had fired back at critics who have repeated questioned his credentials as an all-rounder.

"One year I didn't bowl, otherwise, I've bowled for every team. It has become much of a topic of Hardik Pandya's bowling," Hardik said during a chat with Ravi Shastri, in a video posted by ICC.

"There's a lot of hard work that I need to do to fire on all cylinders. It gives me extra opportunity to contribute to the team and lifts my confidence. If I'm bowling well, it transfers to my batting and vice-versa," he further said.

Hardik was named the Player of the Match as India defeated Bangladesh in their last match. Hardik was the only player in the team who scored a half-century. He also picked up a solitary wicket with the ball in the match.

After the game, the veteran all-rounder said: "We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans. I did realise the batters wanted to use the breeze, I made sure I did not give them a chance where the wind was blowing, it was about being one step ahead as a batter. We as a group can get better in a lot of places, losing wickets in bunches is something we can rectify and get better at, apart from that, we are looking good.

"I have been fortunate to play for the country, it was a freak injury I had, I wanted to come back but God had other plans. I was talking to Rahul [Dravid] sir the other day, and he said: Luck comes to people who work hard and that has stuck with me for a long time," he had said.

India next face Australia in their final Super 8 game of the tournament.