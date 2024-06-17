Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team star batter, is currently preparing for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. The former Indian cricket team hasn't had the best of tournament so far, having failed to reach double digit figures so far. However, with the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup being played in the West Indies, Kohli will be eyeing a great comeback. Before India's first Super Eight match, Kohli got a special wish on Father's Day. His wife and popular actor Anushka Sharma posted an image of footprints along with the following caption.

"How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling ??….. ?? we LOVE YOU" the post read. Kohli reacted to the post with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan wants young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting for the team during the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. During India's three group games, which were all played in New York, star batter Virat Kohli was promoted to open with captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli, however, went through a dry run so far scoring 1, 4 and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and USA respectively. Ahead of India's opening game of the Super 8, Vaughan said that he would like to see Jaiswal open the batting, while Kohli can return to batting at no. 3

Since all of India's Super 8 matches will be played in the Caribbean, Vaughan also wants Rishabh Pant to bat at no. 5. Pant had batted ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the group stage.

"I love Yashasvi Jaiswal, I'd want him to be opening the batting. Virat or Rohit at No.3, I'm not too bothered by which right-hander goes to No.3. Shivam Dube is at No.5 but in the Caribbean I'd have Rishabh Pant in there. Yashasvi is an incredible player. He is such a good batter, I would want him in," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan feels India have made mistakes in the past by not putting enough left-handed batters in the team.

"I like the fact that they have gone with left-handers. I thought not having enough left-handers was a mistake from India in the past so I can kind of understand that but I would want Jaiswal in my team," he also pointed out.