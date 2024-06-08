NZ vs AFG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Start Campaign With Match vs Afghanistan
NZ vs AFG LIVE Score: New Zealand will have no room for complacency when they begin the T20 World Cup campaign against a gutsy Afghanistan side full of IPL stars in a Group C fixture.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand will have no room for complacency when they begin the T20 World Cup campaign against a gutsy Afghanistan side full of IPL stars in a Group C fixture at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday. New Zealand find themselves in the a difficult group with two-time champions West Indies and Afghanistan also vying for the the top two spots. With rain restricting their training sessions, New Zealand's preparation for the marquee event have been less than ideal. Additionally, they take on Afghanistan and West Indies in their opening two games. Come Saturday, Kane Williamson and Co. will have to get the better of a side that is not only warmed up but has also registered a morale-boosting win and know the conditions at the venue well. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
NZ vs AFG Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024
New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the 14th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. New Zealand is a strong contender for the title and will aim to start their campaign strongly. Afghanistan, having defeated Uganda, will look to perform well but has a poor record against New Zealand. Kane Williamson's team, despite not playing warmup games due to key players being involved in the Indian T20 League, and will aim to make a strong start in the tournament and secure their first points. With one of the strongest squads in the competition, they will be determined to meet high expectations. They will rely on an explosive opening partnership of Devon Conway and Finn Allen, followed by experienced players like Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Mark Chapman in the middle order. The team's good finishers, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner, are expected to contribute in the lower order. The Kiwis side possesses a strong bowling attack as well, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi utilizing the pitch conditions. Overall, the team's depth in batting and bowling makes them a formidable opponent in the competition. Rashid Khan's team, on the other hand, has had a strong start in the tournament, with a convincing win over Uganda by 125 runs. Both batsmen and bowlers executed their plans effectively in the previous game. As they face a tougher challenge ahead, Rashid Khan will emphasize the importance of maintaining momentum and securing another victory. Their openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's impressive 154-run partnership had set a solid foundation for the team in their previous game. The middle order, featuring Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, and Gulbadin Naib, is expected to contribute significantly. Power hitters Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan add depth to the batting lineup. The bowling unit, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, aims for early breakthroughs. Rashid Khan plays a key role in the middle overs alongside Naveen-ul-Haq, supported by Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Gulbadin Naib in a formidable bowling attack. It remains to be seen if Afghanistan can overcome the odds and secure a victory.