New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand will have no room for complacency when they begin the T20 World Cup campaign against a gutsy Afghanistan side full of IPL stars in a Group C fixture at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday. New Zealand find themselves in the a difficult group with two-time champions West Indies and Afghanistan also vying for the the top two spots. With rain restricting their training sessions, New Zealand's preparation for the marquee event have been less than ideal. Additionally, they take on Afghanistan and West Indies in their opening two games. Come Saturday, Kane Williamson and Co. will have to get the better of a side that is not only warmed up but has also registered a morale-boosting win and know the conditions at the venue well. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)