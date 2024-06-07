Afghanistan have played one match in the tournament and won that game. New Zealand are playing their first game of this tournament. In their last four games, New Zealand have won two games and lost two.

NZ vs AFG, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 149 runs. The pitch at the Guyana National Stadium is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 92 per cent. 2.16 m/s winds are expected. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

NZ vs AFG, Head-to-Head

In the only match played between these two teams, New Zealand beat Afghanistan. Trent Boult scored the highest fantasy points for New Zealand with 89 match fantasy points while Najibullah Zadran topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Afghanistan with 101 match fantasy points.

NZ vs AFG, Fantasy 11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Finnley Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 71 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. Allen is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent five matches he has scored 58 runs.

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

Ibrahim Zadran is a batter with an average of 63 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Zadran is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 206 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a bowler with an average of 60 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls left-arm fast-medium and in the recent five matches, he has taken seven wickets.

Timothy Southee (NZ)

Tim Southee is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recent four T20Is, he has taken six wickets.

Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Michael Bracewell is an all-rounder with an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy 11 Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, Bracewell has scored 54 runs. He is also a handy bowler, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken three wickets.

James Neesham (NZ)

James Neesham is an all-rounder with an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy 11 Team. He is a left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, Neesham has scored 34 runs. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken two wickets.

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan is a bowler with an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls leg-break googly and in the recent five matches, Rashid has taken five wickets.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai is an all-rounder with an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy 11 Team. He is a right-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 54 runs. Omarzai can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken two wickets.

Mark Chapman (NZ)

Mark Chapman is a batter with an average of 27 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 6.8 and can be a differential pick for your Fantasy 11 Team. Mark Chapman is a top-order, left-handed. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 126 runs.

NZ vs AFG, Squads

New Zealand (NZ): Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Ben Sears (travelling reserve).

Afghanistan (AFG): Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

NZ vs AFG, Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Finn Allen

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq and Mitchell Santner

Captain: Rachin Ravindra

Vice-Captain: Naveen ul Haq