New Zealand start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Afghanistan on Saturday. The Blackcaps' strength in ICC events has been their adaptability, they always manage to turn up, reaching the latter stages, And with a wealth of experience as well as an exuberance of youth in the likes of Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra in the side, they will be expected to get past the Afghans.

On paper, New Zealand have all bases covered, they have depth in batting and variety in bowling.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan secured a thumping victory over Uganda in their opener. If the opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided the team a great start with the bat, pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and skipper Rashid Khan exhibited exceptional prowess with the ball.

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8.

Where will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in New Zealand on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

