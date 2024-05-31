Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is well-known for his witty one-liners and he once again left everyone in splits with his banter with teammate Kuldeep Yadav. Rohit was asked to present the ICC ODI Team of the Year cap to Kuldeep during a promotional shoot for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and their conversation has gone viral on social media. During the presentation, Kuldeep said that he had a good year with both the bat and ball - a remark that resulted in Rohit hilariously roasting him. Rohit said that he is the captain of the side and he has never seen Kuldeep bat.

Here's how the conversation between Rohit and Kuldeep went -

Rohit - It's my great pleasure to present this wonderful cap to a wonderful athlete and who has been a real asset for Team India, ICC ODI Team of the Year, Kuldeep.

Kuldeep - Thank you, Rohit bhai.

Rohit - You want to say something?

Kuldeep - No, no, all good.

Rohit - You should say something

Kuldeep - I mean, nothing much to say. I mean I had a great season last year, both with the bat and ball.

Rohit - Bat?

Kuldeep - Yeah.

Rohit - When?

Kuldeep - "I mean, uh. I mean, uh."

Rohit - I mean uh, when?

Kuldeep - Test series.

Rohit - This is ODI.

Kuldeep - But I performed with the bat as well, so last year I was really good with the ball during the World Cup as well

Rohit - I am captain of this team. I have never seen him bat. So, I don't know what is he talking about

Kuldeep - Thank you, Rohit bhai.

India will take on Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 opener before facing Pakistan on June 9.