The USA cricket team, playing its first T20 World Cup, has impressed with its solid show. With wins against Ireland and Pakistan, USA sit on the second spot in Group A. In fact, they have better chance than Pakistan to qualify for the Super 8 stage. However, there seems to be some trouble brewing. USA batter Jaskaran Malhotra, who was left out of the host nation's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, engaged in a war of words with USA pacer Ali Khan on social media. USA batter Shayan Jahangir was dismissed for a golden duck during their loss to India. Malhotra took the opportunity to crack a joke at Jahangir, who had earlier stated that he wanted to show Virat Kohli "who is King". In the aftermath of the game, Ali Khan hit back at his former teammate.

Malhotra had shared a meme on X which showed an old quote from Jahangir, where the latter had said he dreamt of facing Virat Kohli, and show him who is King. Malhotra then added: "And this happened when he played against Virat and his team," along with an image of Jahangir being dismissed for a first-ball zero.

Funnily enough, Kohli was also dismissed for a golden duck during India's run-chase, as former India U19 bowler Saurabh Netravalkar picked up both him and skipper Rohit Sharma.

After being left out of USA's T20 World Cup squad, Mr Six Sixes #worldrecordholder is picking social media fights with his former USA teammates.... pic.twitter.com/g1QMPJVxJC — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) June 12, 2024

Never expected this from my ex team mate

Hate towards another player ! Very unprofessional of you @JaskaranUSA https://t.co/VM6nK26QVu — Ali khan (@IamAlikhan23) June 12, 2024

After the game, Ali Khan retorted saying: "Never expected this from my ex teammate. Hate towards another player! Very unprofessional of you."

Later, Malhotra deleted his original post. He also replied to Ali Khan to not question his support for the USA cricket team.

Malhotra, who joined the list of people to hit six sixes in an over in 2021, was left out of USA's squad in favour of Jahangir, and seemingly did not take his exclusion on good terms.

After a flying start, USA were brought back down to earth by Team India, who laboured to victory despite a top order collapse. Suryakumar Yadav registered his first fifty of the tournament, and helped India home in 18.2 overs, chasing 111.

USA still have their fate in their own hands, as they can seal a Super 8 berth with a win over Ireland on June 14.