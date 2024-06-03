NAM vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Namibia will face Oman in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Namibia and Oman have faced each other in 6 matches in T20. In T20I head-to-head, Namibia have won four whereas Oman have come out victorious on two occasions. Both teams have played in the T20 World Cup twice previously, but it is Namibia who have been the giant killers in the competition. In a recent five-match T20I series, Namibia had beaten Oman 3-2. Oman, on the other hand, have a new captain for this tournament, with Aqib Ilyas replacing the experienced Zeeshan Maqsood in the hotseat.

Former champions Australia and England are the favourites to progress from the Group B, also featuring minnows Scotland.

When will the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, June 3 (IST).

Where will the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

