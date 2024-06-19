Many Pakistan cricketers jumped to the rescue of Haris Rauf, after a video went viral online, where the pacer is seen engaged in a heated squabble with a fan. After Pakistan's group stage exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, a fan was caught on camera in an argument with Haris Rauf, having allegedly thrown insults at the player's family. Rauf's teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, as well as Ahmed Shehzad, took to social media to address the behaviour of the fans.

"Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players' families. Let's promote love, peace and respect for the GAME," tweeted fellow pacer Hasan Ali.

Shadab Khan was firmer with his words, criticising the fans' behaviour towards the cricketers.

"It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family's presence, unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while with family?" posted Shadab on X.

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the USA. pic.twitter.com/d2vt8guI1m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

I've seen a video circulating online about Harry @HarisRauf14 and I urge all my dearest cricket fans to remember that criticism can be constructive without being hurtful. Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players' families. Let's promote love, peace and… — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) June 18, 2024

It is the right of fans to criticise us for performances. We accept it and try to learn from it. It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family's presence, unacceptable. How would u feel if someone attacked u personally while with family? #HarisRauf @HarisRauf14 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 18, 2024

Rizwan's post, however, triggered a major row, as he mentioned that it didn't matter if the fan was from India or Pakistan, despite the fact that it was cleared by the fan himself that he was from Pakistan.

It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India. What truly matters is that this individual lacked values and manners. No one has the right to disrespect any human being, especially in front of their family members. Such appalling… — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) June 18, 2024

Rizwan received criticism on social media for bringing India into the debate despite there being no involvement from any Indian fan.

Absolutely unnecessary to mention 'India' here when that fan himself claimed he's from Pakistan. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

Discarded Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has been the talk of the town on social mediathe last few weeks, criticising Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team. However, even he expressed his dislike for the events that had unfolded.

"As cricket fans, you can criticise the performance of players and their actions on the field. No one has the right to ridicule a player or their family, always respect their privacy," said Shehzad.

As cricket fans, you can criticise the performance of players and their actions on the field. No one has the right to ridicule a player or their family, always respect their privacy. Criticise them for grouping in the team, for their friendships which has kept deserving players… — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 18, 2024

"Criticise them for grouping in the team, for their friendships which has kept deserving players out, for prioritising personal milestones over country's collective success, and for the betterment of Pakistan cricket only," he added.

Pakistan's poor performance in the T20 World Cup - losses to USA and India leading to their early exit - has not gone down well among former Pakistan cricketers and experts, with many calling for a change in the team. However, after the attack on Rauf's family, the players made sure that such behaviour remains inexcusable.