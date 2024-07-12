The India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be remembered for a long time for Rohit Sharma's sensational batting at St Lucia. It was a Super Eight match between the sides in which Rohit smashed the Australian bowlers for fun. The Indian cricket team skipper struck eight sixes and seven fours on way to score a 41-ball 92. Though Rohit Sharma went after all the bowlers, he was particularly brutal towards one - Starc. When the left-arm pacer was inducted into the playing XI of Australia for the game, the general thought was that it was to counter the India captain's weakness against the left-arm pacer. But what happened was exactly opposite of Australia's expectations.

In the third over of the Indian innings that was bowled by Starc, Rohit slammed the pacer for four sixes and a four. The over fetched a total of 29 runs as Starc also bowled a wide.

The first two sixes in the over came via delightful aerial drive over extra cover before he smashed one in the cow corner region. The fourth maximum of the over came via a mishit that went all the way behind the stumps.

Starc has finally broken silence on the treatment received by Rohit.

"I've played a lot against him. He had a good tournament, especially in our game. I think he targeted that wind in St. Lucia as well. If you look at the runs from each end, one end went for a lot more than the other. I bowled from that end. I bowled five bad balls and he hit them all for six," the Aussie pacer told LiSTNR Sport podcast.

Australia put India in to bat first in the game and Rohit made the most of the conditions with a sublime knock comprising seven fours and eight sixes including a recording extending 200th in the format.

India went on to win the game by 24 runs.