The T20 World Cup 2024 is here. With a match between USA and Canada it will start early on Sunday. However, for India, the action starts on June 5 with match against Ireland. Then, the side will face Pakistan in its toughest match of the group stage on June 9. Whenever the sides meet, there is extra attention from every quarter. Both India and Pakistan are former T20 World Cup champions. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, three former players Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Misbah Ul Haq got together to discuss everything about the marquee event.

When asked to pick top two contenders for the T20 World Cup 2024, the reply of Misbah Ul Haq was unique.

"The safest bet I think would be Australia. They know how to win. Whatever may be the condition. They come to Asia and win by playing with just one spinner. You can't write of Australia from any World Cup. The second team is very difficult. Humein Pakistan mein rehna hai, toh Pakistan ko back karna hoga. India ka team badi string hai, sara kuch hai," Misbah Ul Haq said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will play different roles in the T20 World Cup 2024 for India. Amid the debate over Pandya or Dube's inclusion in India's playing XI, the 2007 World Cup winner feels both will get opportunities to display their finishing abilities with the former being the first-choice pick while Dube would chip in in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Pandya had a dismal IPL campaign only contributing 216 runs while captaining Mumbai Indians in a rough season. On the contrary, Dube amassed 396 runs including three half-centuries and at a strike rate of 162.29 for Chennai Super Kings.

"The good thing about the Indian team now is that they will get a chance to be in form before the Super 8, as we will play teams who are not at the top level apart from Pakistan. This will give us the opportunity to perform and start feeling good. Once on the big stage, if you start feeling good, it's a different ball game altogether. I hope this happens," Pathan said at the Star Sports Press Room.

"Talking about the best finishing options for the Indian squad, I think Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will play different roles. Hardik will have a set role to finish the game, and Shivam Dube will play as a floater, at least in the playoffs, acting as an enforcer against the spinners. He will play that kind of role," he added.

With IANS inputs