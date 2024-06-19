United States vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, South Africa take on T20 World Cup debutants United States in the opening game of Super Eight on Wednesday. The Group 2 match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Proteas advanced to the Super Eight round after winning all their four games in the first round. On the other hand, USA earned a surprise entry into the Super Eight after stunning Pakistan and Canada with some impressive performance. The United States lost to India while their match against Ireland ended in a no result. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)