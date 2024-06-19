Story ProgressBack to home
United States vs South Africa LIVE Score,T20 World Cup 2024: USA Face Proteas Challenge
USA vs SA, T20 WC LIVE Scorecard: United States face the challenge of unbeaten South Africa as their match kicks off Super Eight round.
USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP and X
United States vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, South Africa take on T20 World Cup debutants United States in the opening game of Super Eight on Wednesday. The Group 2 match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Proteas advanced to the Super Eight round after winning all their four games in the first round. On the other hand, USA earned a surprise entry into the Super Eight after stunning Pakistan and Canada with some impressive performance. The United States lost to India while their match against Ireland ended in a no result. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
USA vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 WC
It’s been a fabulous past couple of months for USA in the history of cricket as they won a bilateral against Bangladesh in preparation for this World Cup and when the time arrived they defeated Canada and Pakistan to advance to the Super 8. They had a fair bit of luck their way as well with them earning a crucial point against Ireland in their last group-stage game. The side has showcased its gritty nature and have won those crunch moments in their first two games. Skipper Monank Patel has led the side brilliantly and has impressed all with the way he has marshaled his troops. Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar have batted well while Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh are yet to shine as finishers. One of the stories of this World Cup has been the way Saurabh Netravalkar has performed and scalped the big fishes throughout the tournament so far. Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Jessy Singh have given Saurabh Netravalkar the much-needed support from the other end. The team looks balanced and they would be itching to rub shoulders against the Proteas.
Hello and welcome to all our esteemed viewers. The group stages are done and now we are left with 8 teams in 2 groups of 4 each. The first game of the Super 8 will be played between the co-hosts USA and South Africa. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua will host this mouth-watering encounter.
... MATCHDAY ...
The cricketing world is all pumped up as the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has finally arrived. After an enthralling league phase that witnessed some scintillating performances and nail-biting finishes, eight titans of the game now stand tall, poised to engage in an epic battle for supremacy. For the first time in this prestigious tournament's 17-year history, a record-breaking 20 nations graced the global stage, each fueled by dreams of cricketing glory. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has been a stage for the underdogs to shine, as the associate nations have fought remarkably against the cricketing giants. Match 1 of the Super 8s features the dangerous South African side going up against the emerging stars of the USA. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium of North Sound, Antigua will play host to this exciting clash. The co-hosts, USA, have enjoyed a dream run so far, surpassing expectations with their impressive performances. However, their challenge has now further elevated as the competition intensifies, and the diversity of opponents escalates in this critical phase. Their journey began with a resounding triumph over their northern neighbors, Canada, but the real blockbuster moment came when they outclassed and outfoxed the tournament's runner-up, Pakistan, in a Super Over thriller that had the cricketing world on the edge of their seats. That victory was a true announcement of their arrival on the global cricketing landscape. Despite a setback against the formidable Indian side, the USA's resilience and fighting spirit were undeniable. Saurabh Netravalkar has been the standout performer with the ball, gaining all the praise and attention from across the cricketing world for his skillful bowling, while he has been complemented pretty well by his fellow pacers, Ali Khan and Jessy Singh. The spin duo of Nosthush Kenjige and Harmeet Singh have also played their part, being decently economical and providing valuable support to the pace attack. Aaron Jones has shouldered the bulk of the responsibility with the bat, displaying immaculate resistance and doing the heavy lifting with his resolute knocks. Complementing him have been the dynamic skipper Monank Patel and Steven Taylor, who have provided steady starts on the tricky and slow tracks. Andries Gous and Nitish Kumar have further bolstered the middle order and then there’s Corey Anderson who boasts the ability to play those crucial clutch knocks in the backend coupled with bowling crucial overs. Overall, their batting unit has looked impressive and it would interesting to see how they resist against the formidable Proteas pace quartet that has been consistent so far. Anrich Nortje has regained his form and is literally darting thunderbolts and taking crucial wickets. The others, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Ottneil Baartman have given no respite for the batters either. While their spin attack has floated between crafty Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, no one can deny the havoc they can wreak, especially on spin-friendly tracks of the Caribbean. South Africa's batting order has been a cause for concern. The form of their skipper, Aiden Markram, has been a worrying factor. Additionally, the usually reliable opening duo of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks have been in sort of a lean patch, leaving the team's batting unit searching for consistent contributions. In the midst of this, the silver lining has been David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, who have emerged as the saviors, shouldering the responsibility of rescuing them time and again with their gritty, resolute knocks. However, once this batting unit finds its rhythm, there’s no stopping it as these blokes can go all guns blazing, to their reputation. While Antigua too, hasn't been friendly for the batters, as evident with the low-scoring encounters of the group phase, it’s a battle against the South African pace battery versus the in-form batting unit of the USA. Who do you think will win?