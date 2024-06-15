Story ProgressBack to home
Namibia vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed Due To Rain, Covers On
ENG vs NAM LIVE Cricket Score: Defending champions England are at the third spot in the Group B points table with three points from as many games.
ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© X (formerly Twitter)
England Live Updates, T20 World Cup: England take on Namibia in a must-win game at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. The defending champions are at the third spot in the Group B points table with three points from as many games. They need to beat Namibia to stay alive in the Super Eight race. If England win this game, they will be needing Scotland, who have 5 points, to lose their final group game which is against Australia. In such a case, England will advance to the next stage as they have a better net run rate than Scotland. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Match 34, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 15, 2024
Match Delayed
NAM
ENG
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Namibia vs England Live Updates, T20 WC
Update 10.04 PM IST (0434 PM GMT) - Well, not the best of news to begin with for England, the covers are in place but there seems to be no rain. However, there was a lot of rain earlier but the forecast is really good. Let me remind you, England need a game to be played here, they need a win to go through. They'll hope the conditions improve and they do get a game.
Saying that, Namibia are a dangerous side, they have a few special players but they haven't been at their best so far in this tournament. However, they would love to play as party spoilers here. They'll have to be at their best if they are to beat this strong England side. Can they upset the odds?
The World Cup continues and it has been nothing short of entertaining. We now welcome you to the coverage of another game which has a lot depending on it. First, it is a must-win for England. Their previous win has given their net run rate a massive boost and another win like that will see them move above Scotland who will be facing the Aussies. England's qualification thoigh totally depends on that game but they would be hoping to do their job and that is end the group stage with a win and they'll surely be backing themselves to do so.
... MATCH DAY ...
The T20 cricket festival is in full swing as we await match number 34 of the 2024 T20 Men's World Cup. The clash will occur in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where England and Namibia lock horns against each other. We are nearing the end of the group stages and each team wants to qualify for the Super 8 stages and be alive in the tournament. Namibia are officially out of the qualification scenario and this match might be a formality for them but England have a lot riding on this. With 3 points they are stranded at third on their table with Scotland above them with 5 points. England desperately needs to win this and a healthy margin would be gracefully accepeted by the English side and they'd hope that Australia beat Scotland. They were lethal in their last game against Oman. They didn't allow any of their batters to settle in. Adil bagged 4 wickets while Archer and Wood grabbed 3 each. They bowled out Oman for a mere 47 runs, which was an easy target to chase. The batters too didn't fail to in their task and attacked from the first ball. They lost two wickets but the aggressive batting of Jos made it possible to chase the target down in just 3.1 overs hence boosting their NRR by a long margin. Namibia on the other hand had a poor tournament. They failed to win a single match until now and couldn't perform as expected. Against the Aussies, they were bowled out for just 72 runs with their skipper, Gerhard being the top scorer with 36 to his name. Apart from him, only Michael got his score to the double digits. The bowlers didn't have much to defend either and apart from the wicket by David, they couldn't find any success. They have a chance to win their second match of the tournament and also spoil the party for the English. Which team are you supporting?