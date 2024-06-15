England Live Updates, T20 World Cup: England take on Namibia in a must-win game at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. The defending champions are at the third spot in the Group B points table with three points from as many games. They need to beat Namibia to stay alive in the Super Eight race. If England win this game, they will be needing Scotland, who have 5 points, to lose their final group game which is against Australia. In such a case, England will advance to the next stage as they have a better net run rate than Scotland. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)