When India and Pakistan square off in cricket at world stage, it is more than just a game. India and Pakistan have had a history and national pride is at stakes when these two sides meet. Since both teams don't play each other anymore in bilaterals due to the political differences, fans only get two see India and Pakistan face off at ICC or ACC events. India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry on June 9 at the T20 World Cup, with New York ready to host the first ever match between the two sides.

Former India batter Suresh Raina is confident about India's chances of winning against Pakistan, who are going through a bit of slump at the moment.

Raina also reserve big praise for India captain Rohit Sharma and said that the 2007 T20 World Cup winner holds the respect of players in the dressing room.

"Our team looks very good. They are going to play against Pakistan in New York. Rohit led the team really, really well. He has been amazing with his planning and he is getting a lot of respect from the dressing room. We have a lot of options. We have two all-rounders," Raina was quoted as saying at en event.

Recalling his playing days, Raina also shed light on the magnitude of the India vs Pakistan games and added that the Indian players will put everything on the line to win against Pakistan, and vice-versa.

"We played a lot of matches, Yuvraj Singh, RP, Rahul, against Pakistan. When you are representing your country, you try to give your best. I am really looking forward to playing against Pakistan in England. We played lot of matches together. We have retired from the sport, but not from the heart. When you see the tricolour, you feel Jee Jaan lagaadenge lekin inse nahi haarenge [we will give it our all but not lose to them]," he added.

The Indian players head into the T20 World Cup on the back of a lengthy IPL season, which came to a conclusion last week with KKR beating SRH in the final.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to England in a four-match T20I series earlier this week.