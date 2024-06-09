The Match 19 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, features a highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The match is scheduled for June 9 at 08:00 PM IST. India enters this match with momentum, having won their opening game of the tournament. In contrast, Pakistan are looking to bounce back after a loss in their first match. This high-stakes encounter is crucial for both teams as they aim to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

India, having beaten Ireland in their opening match of the campaign, aren't likely to make any changes with their playing XI. But, there are suggestions that the team might benefit from picking Sanju Samson over Shivam Dube in the team for this particular clash, considering how well he plays against pacers. But, will India skipper Rohit Sharma make chances? It seems unlikely at the moment.

India's likely playing XI against Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj

IND vs PAK, Head-to-Head

In T20 clashes, India and Pakistan have faced off 12 times. Indian batters have consistently scored the most fantasy points for their team, while Pakistani bowlers have been the top fantasy point earners for their side.

Their most recent encounter was in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2022, in Australia, where Hardik Pandya was the standout performer for India with 132 fantasy points, and Iftikhar Ahmed led for Pakistan with 83 points.

IND vs PAK, Top Players to Watch Out For

1. Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Afridi is a formidable left-arm fast bowler. In his last five matches, he has taken nine wickets, showcasing his ability to strike early and put pressure on the opposition.

2. Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel is a valuable all-rounder, known for his slow left-arm orthodox bowling. He has taken four wickets in his last five matches and scored 86 runs, proving his utility with both bat and ball.

3. Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli, a top-order right-handed batter, remains a key player for India. He has scored 108 runs in his last five matches, providing stability and experience at the crease.

4. Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam, a top-order right-handed batter and Pakistan's captain has been in excellent form, scoring 187 runs in his last five matches. His leadership and batting prowess are critical for Pakistan's success.

5. Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah, a right-arm fast bowler, is known for his lethal yorkers and pace. He has taken nine wickets in his recent five matches, making him a vital asset for India's bowling attack.

6. Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan, a top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, has been consistent with the bat, scoring 163 runs in his last five matches. His dual role as a reliable batter and a sharp wicketkeeper adds great value to the team.

This clash promises to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing giants, with both teams eager to claim bragging rights and crucial points in their World Cup campaign.