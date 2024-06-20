The Indian cricket team wore black armbands in honour of former fast bowler David Johnson who died on Thursday, during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match here against Afghanistan. Johnson, who played two Tests for India in 1996, died after falling from his fourth-floor balcony in Bengaluru and the local police said they were in the process of determining if it was a case of suicide. Both skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came out to bat wearing black armbands.

"Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former India fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday,” the BCCI had said shortly before the start of play at the Kensington Oval.

Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa and took three wickets, while he snaffled 125 wickets in 39 First-Class games and 41 dismissals in 33 List A games for Karnataka between 1992-93 till 2001-02.

Several Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes for Johnson.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family," Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former India bowlers and Johnson's state teammates Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble also paid their tributes on social media.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Prasad wrote.

Advertisement

Kumble expressed, "Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon 'Benny'!"