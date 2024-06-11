Match 25 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, has the USA taking on India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 12 at 08:00 PM IST. USA have played two matches and they are ranked second on the points table in Group A, while India have also played two matches in the tournament and they will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot. USA won against Pakistan by five runs in a Super Over thriller in their previous match. The top fantasy player for the USA was Nosthush Kenjige who scored 91 fantasy points.

India in their last match managed to pull off a thrilling six-run win over Pakistan. The top fantasy player for India was Jasprit Bumrah who scored 97 fantasy points.

USA vs IND (USA vs India), Match 25 - Match Information

Match: USA vs India, Match 25

Date: June 12, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

USA vs IND, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last seven matches is 108 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 57% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been successful at this venue. They have taken 83% of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 24°C with 44% humidity. Winds are expected at 2.1 m/s.

USA vs IND, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Rishabh Pant can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Pant has an average of 70 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. He is a top-order, left-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, he has scored 179 runs.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel is is an all-rounder who is consistent in earring crucial fantasy points. He has an average of 67 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. With the bat, th left-hander has scored 91 runs in the last five matches. With the ball in hand, the left-arm orthodox bowler has taken four wickets in recent matches.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli is a batter with an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a key inclusion to your Fantasy Team. Kohli is a top-order, right-handed batter and has scored 85 runs in the last five matches.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder with an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The right-handed batter has scored 65 runs in the last five matches. Hardik has taken six wickets in recent matches with the ball in hand as a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler with an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a fruitful pick for your Fantasy Team. He is a right-arm fast bowler and in the last five matches, Bumrah has taken nine wickets.

Harmeet Singh (USA)

Harmeet Singh can be a differential pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 53 fantasy points in the last eight games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. Harmeet is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and he has taken 1 wicket in recent matches.

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh is a must-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He is a left-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken eight wickets.

Aaron Jones (USA)

Aaron Jones is a batter with an average of 37 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.2 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. Jones is a top-order, right-handed batter who has scored 167 runs in the last five matches.

Jasdeep Singh (USA)

Jessy Singh is a bowler with an average of 35 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.2 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm medium and in the recent five matches, Jessy has taken two wickets.

USA vs IND, Squads

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (travelling reserve), Rinku Singh (travelling reserve), Khaleel Ahmed (travelling reserve) and Avesh Khan (travelling reserve).

United States (USA): Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Gajanand Singh (travelling reserve), Juanoy Drysdale (travelling reserve) and Yasir Mohammad (travelling reserve).

USA vs IND, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant and Monank Patel

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Nitish Kumar

All-Rounders: Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: Saurabh Netravalkar

Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

