India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: The much-awaited moment is finally here as India will be taking on their arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Sunday in New York. The Rohit Sharma-led India will be entering the contest on the back of a comfortable win against Ireland by eight wickets and what could be more satisfying than skipper Rohit (52 off 37) and Hardik Pandya (3/27) returning to form ahead of a blockbuster outing? On the other hand, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat against the World Cup debutants USA in the previous match. They will now aim to open their win tally against India. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

When will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, June 9 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

What time will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)