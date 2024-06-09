Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India Aim To Maintain Dominance Over Wounded Pakistan
IND vs PAK T20 WC LIVE Scorecard: India and Pakistan have played 7 T20I matches with the former team winning 6 of them.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates,T20 World Cup 2024: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in a Group A game of T20 World Cup 2024 at New York on Sunday, June 9. While Rohit Sharma and Co. enter the game on the back of an easy eight-wicket win over Ireland at the same venue, Pakistan were handed an embarrassing defeat by United States. Babar Azam and Co. put a poor performance to lose the match to USA in Super Over at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 16:51 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Squads -India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
- 16:46 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: A big game!An India vs Pakistan match is one of the biggest rivalries on the cricket field. Add the T20 format in it and the contest becomes all more interesting. We are nearly 3 hours away from the start of the high-octane encounter. Which team are you backing to win this game?
- 16:38 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello guys, welcome to the live of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. The game is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York tonight (IST). Stay connected for all the live updates.
