India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: All eyes will be on Team India, as their hunt for a second T20 World Cup title kicks off against Ireland. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to open the batting, while three spinners may feature depending on the surface in New York. Eyes will also be on Rishabh Pant, who will make his international comeback in India blue after a lengthy absence due to his road accident. Ireland will be no pushovers, and are no strangers to pulling off an upset on the big stage. They enter the tournament with a loss against Sri Lanka in their final warm-up game. (India vs Ireland - LIVE UPDATES)

When will the India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, June 5 (IST).

Where will the India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What time will the India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)