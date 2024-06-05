Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Ireland LIVE Score,T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma And Co Restart Quest For World Cup Glory
India vs Ireland T20 WC LIVE: Rohit Sharma-led India start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland at New York on Wednesday.
India vs Ireland Live Updates,T20 World Cup 2024: Team India start its T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland at New York on Wednesday. The game will also see India beginning their quest for a major ICC trophy, once again. India last won a major ICC title in 2013, which was a Champions Trophy, while their last World Cup title came in 2011. The team's only T20 World Cup trophy came in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. In the ongoing edition, India have been grouped alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and United States in Group A. (Live Updates | T20 WC Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 game:
- 17:30 (IST)IND vs IRE Live: Squads -India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube.Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume.
- 17:07 (IST)Welcome folks!Sceptics call them 'old wine in new bottle' but a clutch of superstar Indian cricketers would leave no stone unturned to break away from their archaic template when they take on a plucky Ireland in their opening game of the T20 World Cup in New York on Wednesday.
