The semi-final spots for the ongoing T20 World Cup are all locked up. While India and England will face off in a repeat of last edition's semi-final, where the latter won by 10 wickets in Adelaide, South Africa will take on Afghanistan in the other match. Afghanistan will make their T20 World Cup semi-finals debut in the first semi-final in Trinidad. While the first semi-final will begin at 6 AM IST, India's match against England will be played from 8 PM IST in Guyana. Both matches will be played on Thursday (IST).

As far as the playing conditions are concerned, there are different rules for the semi-finals and finals.

While there is a reserve day in place for the first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan, the same is not the case for the India-England humdinger.

Why India vs England semi-final doesn't have a reserve day?

It was pre-decided that India's semi-final will be played in Guyana. But, there will be no reserve day for the second semi-final with just a day gap between the match in Guyana and the final in Barbados.

However, it has an extra 250 minutes scheduled if needed since it is a day game as per local time.

What happens if India vs England semi-final is washed out?

Guyana has witnessed decent amount of rain over the past few days, and it is highly likely that the match gets washed out due to the same. There is a 90 per cent chance of rain.

Since there is no reserve day, extra 250 minutes have been allotted in order to complete the match. However, if no action is possible on the scheduled day, India will advance to the final by virtue of their higher group standing.

The same is the case with the other semi-final. If no play is possible on the day's play and the reserve day, South Africa will advance to the final due to their higher ranking in the Super Eight stage.

It is also worth noting that in case of a rain interruption on the day's play, there won't be a fresh start on the rain reserve day.

For the first semi-final, there's an extra 60 minutes at the end of the day's play and a further 190 minutes on the reserve day.