Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Unbeaten India Take On Defending Champions England
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team in unbeaten in the tournament while England are the defending champions.
LIVE Updates IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final© AFP
India vs England Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals: Unbeaten India face defending champions England in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. While the Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to lose a game in the tournament, Jos Buttler and co. will gain confidence from the fact that they are the title holders, having also beaten India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals of the previous edition. As per AccuWeather, there is around 90 per cent chance of rainfall during the match. The winning side will take on South Africa in the final of the tournament. The Proteas beat Afghanistan in the first semi-final to advance to the summit clash. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 15:46 (IST)IND vs ENG Live: Squads -India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi JaiswalEngland: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley
- 15:41 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello folks, welcome to the live blog of T20 World Cup second semi-final that is set to take place between India and England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. A thrilling encounter awaits us but rain threat also looms over the game. Stay connected for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.