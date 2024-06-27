India vs England Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals: Unbeaten India face defending champions England in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. While the Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to lose a game in the tournament, Jos Buttler and co. will gain confidence from the fact that they are the title holders, having also beaten India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals of the previous edition. As per AccuWeather, there is around 90 per cent chance of rainfall during the match. The winning side will take on South Africa in the final of the tournament. The Proteas beat Afghanistan in the first semi-final to advance to the summit clash. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final match -