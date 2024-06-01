India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Live Updates: Star batter Virat Kohli's participation remains a huge topic of discussion as India take on Bangladesh in their only T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match in New York. Kohli only arrived at the Big Apple on the eve of the contest and it is not clear whether the former captain will take part in the contest. Sans Kohli, India are likely to play all the players in order to get them accustomed to the conditions at the Nassau County International Stadium. (Live Scorecard)